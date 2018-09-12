Home News INEC:Plateau state fixes October 10 for local govt. elections in 13 council areas
INEC:Plateau state fixes October 10 for local govt. elections in 13 council areas
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC:Plateau state fixes October 10 for local govt. elections in 13 council areas

0
0
now viewing

INEC:Plateau state fixes October 10 for local govt. elections in 13 council areas

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed October 10 2018 for the long-awaited local government election.

Addressing newsmen in Jos the State capital, the commission’s Chairman, Fabian Ntung, said the election will hold in only thirteen local government areas of the state following security clearance by the various security outfits in the State.

According to the Plasiec Chairman, election would not hold in four local government councils of the state citing security challenges.

The four local government exempted are Jos North, Jos south Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government.

The State electoral boss assured Plateau residents that the commission is ready and will conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies