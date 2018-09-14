IOM repatriated more than 9,000 Nigerians in 18 months – NEMA

NEMA has disclosed that about 9, 822 stranded Nigerians in 10 different countries have been brought back to Nigeria by IOM in 18 months.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA south west zone, Alh Yakubu Suleiman receiving another batch of of 153 assisted voluntary returnees (AVR) brought back by IOM late in the early hours of Friday.

He stated that the new Returnees, 56 females and 97 males arrived Nigeria through Libyan airline with registration no 5A-DMG and flight no BRQ 189 at 1:05 a. m at Cargo Wing of MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

The Zonal Coordinator explained that IOM has been working with NEMA and other federal agencies towards giving the returnees appropriate humanitarian assistance since the exercise started. He revealed that this total figures of Returnees brought back are from April, 2017 till this morning, 14 September, 2018.

The Zonal Coordinator narrated that IOM analysis of the exercise revealed that out of the total figure, 59% of the returnees are males and 41% are females while further analysis revealed that out of the above, 57% are adult males, adult females consisted of 37%, minor males are 3% and minor females are also 3% completing the analysis.

The NEMA boss also revealed that most of the returnees are from Libya with about 8,657 voluntary returnees while others were brought back from Niger, Mali, Morocco, Liberia, Burkina Faso, France, Ireland, Austria and Poland made up the remaining balance.

He further stated that about 215 of the women were pregnant, 116 are single women’s and 11 men’s single parents while 214 males and 141 females have various degree of medical challenges.

NEMA also disclosed that there were 59 males and 52 females who are unaccompanied minors while about 24 males and 174 females need psycho social first aid.

