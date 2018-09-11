IPAC new leadership pledges to support INEC against vote buying

Newly elected Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, Peter Ameh, said his goal is to make the council truly independent of INEC and any government in power. Ameh who made this known after the swearing in ceremony of IPAC Executive also dismissed allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that with less than six months to the general election, the new leadership

underscores the need for a united body and promises to calm all nerves in the aftermath of the election that brought him to power. It pledges support for INEC in the fight against vote buying and the yet to be signed Amendment to the Electoral Act

As the Executive team settles down to work, some members speak on their expectations. The nine-man team is to steer the ship of the Council for the next twelve months.

