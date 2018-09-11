Is Davido really undergoing NYSC?

Nigerian chart-topping Pop-star, Davido has been at the fore-front of internet backlash and sentimnental trolls after he purposely boycotted the compulsory seasonal corps service for the nation for the start of his US Tour in Boston. The father of two had earlier posted the first hint towards his presence in the most recent batch of NYSC with an instagram caption; ”Otondo OBO … 🇳🇬 #Nysc .. tying up every loose ends”.

Exactly 7 days ago, he shows up to the Iyana-Ipaja NYSC camp with his entourage for registration —a decision praised by many nigerians at large—but to what end? The following day witnessed his presence alongside popular Intagram comedian, Brodaa shaggi who surprisingly showed up in the corps uniform (without a prior intent to participate in the program also). While the idea of a big name like davido serving his nation undoubtedly won the hearts of Nigerians, the glory was inherently shortlived after the artist jumped on the next flight to Boston after a very brief 2-day Camp visit. Expectedly, the backlash following his long-temporary stay in the states while the camp is being concurrently held sits upon the claim that Davido is riding the back of the same failed and classist system he promised to serve. The intent, the motive, the extent and the impact of Dvaido’s 2-day service has been a subject of discussion on social media trends with the bulk of people ascribing his act towards mockery and sham.

How Davido’s commitment to NYSC camping could have changed the face of the scheme for years to come, but alas, we’ll never know. Thread! — Baamofin Lu’Jesha (@O_Nife) September 2, 2018

But then again, A weighty argument Davido’s camp can make is to properly show proof of adhering to one of the NYSC 1993 Bye-laws ;

According to Schedule 1: 3b: “During the period of orientation, every member shall:

(i) Attend regularly, punctually and participate fully in all official engagements on the field, at lecture and all places of work;

(ii) Not leave the Orientation Camp or absent himself from any official activity without the written consent of the State Director or his representative;

(iii) When absent from his duties on account of illness ensure that such absence is covered by an “Excuse Duty Certificate” issued by a medical doctor then on duty at the camp..

For the sake of the dignity and respect that the foundations of NYSC are laid upon, lets hope and for the mean-time, assume that Mr Davido upheld any of the above-mentioned laws while we await an official response from both camps.