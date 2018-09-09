Home News Issa Aremu emerges labour party’s candidate for 2019 Kwara guber contest
Issa Aremu emerges labour party’s candidate for 2019 Kwara guber contest
A former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Issa Aremu has emerged the labour party governorship candidate in kwara state.

He was affirmed by the 80 delegates from the sixteen local government areas in kwara state in the presence of INEC officials, observers and party’s national leadership

Speaking after receiving the party’s flag, the gubernatorial candidate, Issa Aremu said his mandate will be ensure liberation of Kwarans from poverty, restoration of industries and bringing governance to the door steps of ordinary citizens.

