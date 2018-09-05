Iwobi registered plus nine other Nigerians in latest Premier League squad

Asides the popular Alex Iwobi, Arsenal have registered nine other players with Nigerian descent in their Premier League squad for the season.

The Gunners registered Ryan Alebiosu, Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo, who were handed contracts in January 2018, in their Premier League squad. Others registered and also classed as U21 are Xavier Amaechi, Folarin Balogun, Tolaji Bola, Tobi Omole, James Olayinka and Joseph Olowu.

Iwobi, currently sidelined with injury, is registered as part of Arsenal’s senior squad. He is the only player in the squad that has progressed through the youth ranks into the first team. However, Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom was unable to break into the first team. The 22-year old moved to PAOK in the Greek league in the summer of 2018 after several loan moves. Another player of Nigerian descent, Armstrong Okoflex also moved away from the Emirates to the Scotland with Celtic.

With the latest call-up for Kelechi Nwakali, he joins Iwobi as the only Arsenal player in the Super Eagles team, though the midfielder was not registered with the squad as he is currently on at FC Porto B.

Arsenal have had a number of Nigerians within their ranks through the years including Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo who joined from Inter Milan in 1999 under Arsene Wenger.

Sources: http://guardian.ng/category/sport/

