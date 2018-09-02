Jonathan, Saraki, pledge to support Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan and Senate President, Bukola Saraki have expressed readiness to partner with Governor Seriake Dickson in the establishment of the Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre.

They made pledge when they met in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State to condole the Bayelsa state governor on the death of his mother.

Jonathan and Saraki also emphasized early detection and treatment of the ailment to avert preventable deaths in Nigeria.

The Seriake Dickson family has been playing host to sympathizers at its country home in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State.

Traditional rulers and chiefs from far and near have signed the condolence register, but the latest high profile visitor is the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who has pledged to partner and support the Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has also pledged to collaborate with the foundation to achieve the aim of the Cancer Centre which the Bayelsa Governor is passionate about.

Governor Dickson had earlier played host to Elder Statesman Alabo Graham Douglas, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Kalabari Ekene Sagiapou respected group.

