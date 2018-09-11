KADFEST 2018 rounds off with Kudan LGA emerging winner

The Kaduna State Festival of Arts and Culture (KADFEST 2018) ended at the weekend with Kudan local government area emerging as the overall best council.

The festival, which had all the 23 councils in attendance, saw Kaura and Chikun local government areas placed 2nd and 3rd respectively, while the rest local government areas won one prize or the other in various categories of the competition.

Chikun local government area emerged winner in the dance drama, beating Kudan and Jaba local government areas to the 2nd, 3rd place respectively.

Zango Kataf local government area won the Ayo board game, while Kudan and Jema’a local government areas came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Kaura local government area won the indigenous fabric contemporary competition, beating Jema’a and Makarfi local government areas to the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Kudan local government area came won in traditional wrestling, while Lere and Giwa Local government areas came 2nd and 3rd respectively, and for the traditional boxing competition, Kaura emerges winner beating Kauru, as Chikun emerged 3rd.

The children essay writing competition was won by 16-year old Ruqqayat Abdullahi from Soba local government area, as Sanga’s Yakubu Divine also 16 came 2nd, while 14-year-old Favour Rabo Magaji of Chikun local government area came 3rd.

Kudan local government area also emerged winner in Children’s craft competition, while Zaria and Kaduna South local government areas placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Birnin Gwari local government area emerged winner of the Children’s tales by moonlight competition, beating neighbours Giwa to second place as Kaura local government area was third.

Lere and Jema’a local government areas placed first and second respectively in the match past and carnival procession, beating Kajuru local government area to the third place.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state while declaring the Festival closed, commended the 23 local governments that participated in the festival for their discipline and display of unique cultural heritage.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture, Daniel Danauta, urged the winners to be magnanimous in victory and those who were not that lucky to put in more efforts in future competitions.

Source: Blueprint Newspaper

Share this: Tweet



