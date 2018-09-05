Kano APC endorses direct primaries for 2019

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State has endorsed direct primaries in selecting candidates for the 2019 general elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

“Rising from a meeting on Tuesday, the state Executive Committee of the party said the decision stands to improve the stock of the APC in the coming 2019 election as well as other elections,” he said in the statement.

According to Abbas, the state APC will adopt direct primaries in selecting its candidates for the presidency, governor, National and state assemblies.

“The decision was unanimously endorsed by the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the two Senators (Kabiru Gaya and Barau Jibrin), 13 members of the House of Representatives led by the Chief Whip, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

“Others are 33 members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Kabiru Al Hassan Rurum, 53 state Executive Committee members of the party, 44 elected local councils chairmen and 44 local government chairmen and secretaries of the party.”

He said direct primary for selecting candidates would imbue greater confidence among members, guarantee openness and ensure free and fair election.

Abbas added that it would also ensure more transparency in the political space and avoid the secrecy hitherto existing in the selection of party candidates.

The state APC chairman, therefore, urged party officials and members to be peaceful and law abiding in all their conducts.

