Kano groups purchase nomination form for Ganduje

Image result for Kano groups purchase nomination form for GandujeNo fewer than 32 Political Organisations have purchased a Governorship Nomination Form for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The purchased form would give the Kano Governor the chance to contest for second term in the coming 2019 Election under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress APC.

The Organisations converged on Coronation Hall at the Kano Government House to present to the Governor the purchased Nomination form alongside other supporters of the APC in Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expressed delight at the development and accepted the call by the Organisations to run for second term. He noted the purchase was highly motivational.

On their part, Officials of some of the Organisations say the Purchase was made base on the contributions given by the Governor towards the development of Kano State.

