Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, an act of honour, integrity – APC

The All Progressives Congress has described the resignation of Kemi Adeosun as the minister of finance as an act of honour, strength, character and integrity.

In her resignation letter to the president, Adeosun admitted that her National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate was forged.

Reacting to this, APC’s acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena wished Adeosun every success in her future endeavors and appreciated her great contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy.

Adeosun is said to have left Nigeria for the United Kingdom, a day after her resignation.

