Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge sets new world record in Berlin
Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge sets new world record in Berlin

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge has set a new world marathon record by clocking a time of two hours one minute 39 seconds in Berlin.

Kipchoge won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

The 33-year-old took nearly one minute 20 seconds off the previous best, which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2 hours 2 minutes and 57 seconds(2:02:57) in Berlin in 2014.

The women’s race was won by Gladys Cherono of Kenya in 2 hours 2 minutes and 11 seconds.
(2:18:11)

