The senator who represented the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate from 1999 to 2003, Khairat Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe, has declared her intention to run for the office again in 2019.

The Senator is planning to run next year as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

At her official declaration, Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe decried the poor living condition of Abuja residents, and promised to “reverse the trend”.

She said her aspiration is in the interest of good governance.

