Home News Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate
Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate

0
0
now viewing

Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate

now playing

APC NWC suspends Adamawa state Exco

now playing

#OsunDebate: OYES scheme, a creative way of engaging youths - Oyetola

now playing

Osun 2018: We are ready to welcome back our old members - APC

now playing

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

now playing

Osun 2018: APC candidate promises to prioritise women's welfare

Image result for Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidateThe Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the indirect primary mode of choosing its governorship candidate as announced by the national working committee of the party.

The party said indirect primary will affect its chances of winning the governorship election in kwara state.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the spokesperson of the APC elders forum in Kwara state, Lasisi Jimoh pointed out that the kwara chapter has already settled for direct primary in order to allow for inclusive participation of all members that will produce an acceptable candidate.

He added that introduction of indirect primary will jeopardize the  chances  of  winning  the forthcoming election in the state and it will not produce the best candidate for the  party.

This is just as one of the aspirants wants the party’s ticket zoned to kwara north which last produced a governor in 1992.

 

Related Posts

APC NWC suspends Adamawa state Exco

TVCN 1

#OsunDebate: OYES scheme, a creative way of engaging youths – Oyetola

TVCN 0

Osun 2018: We are ready to welcome back our old members – APC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies