Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the indirect primary mode of choosing its governorship candidate as announced by the national working committee of the party.

The party said indirect primary will affect its chances of winning the governorship election in kwara state.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the spokesperson of the APC elders forum in Kwara state, Lasisi Jimoh pointed out that the kwara chapter has already settled for direct primary in order to allow for inclusive participation of all members that will produce an acceptable candidate.

He added that introduction of indirect primary will jeopardize the chances of winning the forthcoming election in the state and it will not produce the best candidate for the party.

This is just as one of the aspirants wants the party’s ticket zoned to kwara north which last produced a governor in 1992.

