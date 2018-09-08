Home Politics Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate
Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate
Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate, picks up PDP nomination for Kwara South Senatorial District.

In a tweet seen below, he attributed it to a response to calls by his people and in keeping with his strong desire to upscale the excellent work his government has done in all three zones of the state.

