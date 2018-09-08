Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate, picks up PDP nomination for Kwara South Senatorial District.

In a tweet seen below, he attributed it to a response to calls by his people and in keeping with his strong desire to upscale the excellent work his government has done in all three zones of the state.

In response to calls by my people and in keeping with my strong desire to upscale the excellent work we have done in all three zones of the state, through effective, purposeful representation, I have picked up the PDP nomination form for Kwara South Senatorial District. pic.twitter.com/2diB5bKtN8 — Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed (@AbdulfataAhmed) September 8, 2018

