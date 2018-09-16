Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has formally announced his bid to seek the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Lagos governorship election.

He made his intention known on Sunday while addressing his supporters at City Hall, Lagos.

This automatically clears the road for a contest for the APC ticket against his principal, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The aspirant is the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, LSDPC, a parastatal under Lagos State Government.

He is believed to have the backing of Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party.

Sanwo-Olu said he will make Lagos the “greatest, most vibrant city on the African continent, taking its rightful place in the comity of states around the globe”.

“I have a vision for a Lagos with modern and affordable transport system, impeccable public health facilities, world class educational institutions, where we succeed in educating and skilling our youth, especially our children.

“A vision for a Lagos where our children are educated and our youth are highly-skilled, healthy, free of hunger, illiteracy, disease and destitution.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to achieve the Lagos of our dream.”

