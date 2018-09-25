Lancashire to play Division Two cricket in next year’s County Championship

Lancashire have been relegated after failing to secure necessary bonus points against Hampshire

The Red Rose county needed to secure maximum batting points in their final game against Hampshire, win the game and hope that Nottinghamshire suffered a heavy defeat by Somerset if they were to avoid the drop.

Lancashire will play Division Two cricket in next year’s County Championship after their relegation was all-but confirmed on Tuesday.

The Red Rose county needed to secure maximum points in their final game against Hampshire, win the game and hope that Nottinghamshire suffered a heavy defeat by Somerset if they were to avoid the drop but the equation was redundant once they had been bowled out for 273 in their first innings at the Ageas Bowl.

It completes a hugely disappointing season for the Old Trafford club, who were knocked out of the T20 Blast at the semi-final stage and failed to reach the knockout rounds of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

