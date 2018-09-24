Laver Cup: Federer and Zverev win as team Europe, retain tittle

Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat South African Kevin Anderson 6-7, 7-5 10-7 as Team Europe completed victory over Team World on the final day of the Laver Cup exhibition event in Chicago.

Earlier world number 2 Federer and world number 5 Zverev had lost their doubles rubber to Isner and fellow American Jack Sock.

Europe led 7-5 overnight, with three points for a win on the final day.

That meant Isner and Sock’s opening 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 win in Sunday’s doubles edged Team World in front 8-7 before Swiss great Federer and Zverev swung things decisively in Europe’s favour.

Share this: Tweet



