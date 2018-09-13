Liberia President Weah wants another African winner for Ballon d’or

Liberia president, George Weah says he wants another African winner to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award as 1995 was the first and last time an African player won it and he was the man who won it back then, George Weah wants Africa to produce another winner.

The Liberian President also believes Nigeria may offer the right model to do so.

The 51-year-old came out of retirement for an appearance in a friendly between Liberia and Nigeria on Tuesday night, with his legendary number 14 shirt retired by the Lone Stars.

Having transitioned from football to politics, Weah has now revealed the admiration he has for Nigeria’s football structures and believes Liberia should model themselves on their fellow West Africans.

The Super Eagles won the friendly in Monrovia 2-1 thanks to goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo.

