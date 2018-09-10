Home Football Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over ‘Juju’ comment
Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over ‘Juju’ comment
Football
Sports
0

Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over ‘Juju’ comment

0
0
now viewing

Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over ‘Juju’ comment

now playing

Rohr invites Udoh, three other home-based stars for Eagles' friendly

now playing

We are not in Seychelles for relaxation - Rohr

now playing

I will not be fulfilled until i win a major trophy for Nigeria - Ekong

now playing

Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles

now playing

Super Eagles to lodge at Savoy Hotel Resort ahead Seychelles clash

Image result for Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over 'Juju' commentLibya head coach Adel Amrouche has apologised to Nigeria, after he accused the Super Eagles of relying on “Juju” to win their games.

Amrouche who led Libya to scoreless draw in Durban against South Africa said he was looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.

He however twitted this shortly after his comments… , “I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words juju in the press conference in South Africa.

“I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition.

“I’m a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies.”

Related Posts

Rohr invites Udoh, three other home-based stars for Eagles’ friendly

TVCN 0

We are not in Seychelles for relaxation – Rohr

TVCN 0

I will not be fulfilled until i win a major trophy for Nigeria – Ekong

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies