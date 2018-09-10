Libya coach apologises to Nigeria over ‘Juju’ comment

Libya head coach Adel Amrouche has apologised to Nigeria, after he accused the Super Eagles of relying on “Juju” to win their games.

Amrouche who led Libya to scoreless draw in Durban against South Africa said he was looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.

He however twitted this shortly after his comments… , “I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words juju in the press conference in South Africa.

“I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition.

“I’m a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies.”

