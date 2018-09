Imo state deputy governor, Eze Madumere has resumed at the state secretariat 24 hours after a federal high court declared his impeachment illegal.

The Presiding Judge Justice Benjamin Iheka in his ruling says both the Chief Judge and the State House of Assembly did not follow due process in impeaching the Deputy Governor.

According to him, the Chief Judge failed to set the impeachment panel within the seven days as stipulated by law. `

