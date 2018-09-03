Malami inaugurates 17-man anti-corruption evaluation Committee

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Malami, who is also the Attorney-General of the Federation, said members of the committee were drawn from different sectors.

He said will ensure that the anti-corruption strategy which will run from 2017 to 2021 is delivered to Nigerian citizens.

According to him, the strategy comprises of five pillars, prevention, public engagement, ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanctions as well as recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

Share this: Tweet



