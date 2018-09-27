Manchester United saga – Pogba stripped of captaincy duties

Pogba has been stripped of Manchester United captaincy duties after the portugese manager questioned his attitude after the weekend draw with newly promoted side Wolvehampton wanderers.

The troubles at Manchester united has grown beyond the field of play as Midfielder Paul Pogba has asked to leave the club.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho were seen having a training ground exchange which describes their frosty relationship in Manchester United camp.

The level of scrutiny and interest in the two men’s interactions has spiked again after another bleak few days at Manchester United.

There was an unexpected home draw with Wolves, more criticism of the manager’s tactics and an EFL Cup exit on home soil to Championship club Derby.

In the last two months, storms have erupted over the club’s transfer policy and Manager Mourinho’s treatment of striker Anthony Martial and now it appears his relationship with 89million pounds record signing Pogba is broken.

