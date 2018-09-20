Maritime: Ports Administrators resolve to build infrastructure

Africa’s economic maritime administrators have resolved that hinterland connectivity is a multiple stakeholders project that requires joint collaboration.

A communique to this effect, was issued and signed at the end of a three day African Regional Conference of International Association for Ports and Harbours in Abuja.

The conference took three days of extensive brainstorming sessions and deliberations among participants at the first African Regional Conference of International Association for Ports and Harbours, to work out a pan African agenda to drive development of the continent’s maritime sector.

Resolutions reached recognised the need to facilitate ports infrastructure development among other issues regarding multimodal transport mode and the sustainability of the continent maritime agenda.

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman who also doubles as the Vice president of the international association for Ports and Harbours, stated that the agreement underscores the importance of building capacity for regional port operations and trade facilitation.

It was also agreed that regional trade should be ICT driven through a single window platform to enhance trade processes.

