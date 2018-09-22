Masari’s wife organises capacity building workshop against drug abuse

A five day capacity building workshop on Advise against Drugs abuse and trafficking has been organised for some selected participants from the Katsina Southern Senatorial District.

The Workshop was Organised by Centre for the Advancement of Mothers and Children, a non governmental Organisation initiated Wife of the Katsina state Governor Hadiza Bello Masari.

According to the Organisers, it is aimed at intensifying Counselling services especially on misuse and trafficking on Illicit drugs substance amongst Women Children.

Hadiza Masari called on Religious and Traditional leaders to be actively involved in the fight against drugs abuse and trafficking.

The Participants are expected to stepped down what they have learned to other Councillors in their respective local government areas.

The Katsina state Commissioner for Education thanked the Wife of the state Governor for what he refer to as a timely intervention in the fight against drugs abuse and trafficking across the state.

