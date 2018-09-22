Home Health Masari’s wife organises capacity building workshop against drug abuse
Masari’s wife organises capacity building workshop against drug abuse
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Masari’s wife organises capacity building workshop against drug abuse

0
0
now viewing

Masari’s wife organises capacity building workshop against drug abuse

now playing

Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths

now playing

NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugs

now playing

Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions

now playing

Masari advocates stiffer penalty for drug offenders

Drug-Abuse-TVCNews
now playing

Emir of Gusau charges Nigerian youths to shun drugs

A five day capacity building workshop on Advise against Drugs abuse and trafficking has been organised for some selected participants from the Katsina Southern Senatorial District.

The Workshop was Organised by Centre for the Advancement of Mothers and Children, a non governmental Organisation initiated Wife of the Katsina state Governor Hadiza Bello Masari.

According to the Organisers, it is aimed at intensifying Counselling services especially on misuse and trafficking on Illicit drugs substance amongst Women Children.

Hadiza Masari called on Religious and Traditional leaders to be actively involved in the fight against drugs abuse and trafficking.

The Participants are expected to stepped down what they have learned to other Councillors in their respective local government areas.

The Katsina state Commissioner for Education thanked the Wife of the state Governor for what he refer to as a timely intervention in the fight against drugs abuse and trafficking across the state.

 

Related Posts

Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths

TVCN 0

NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugs

TVCN 0

Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies