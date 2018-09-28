Medical Health workers join in nationwide strike

The Medical Health Workers Union have declared its unflinching support for the ongoing nationwide strike.

Following a directive by the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), hospitals are expected to shut down as the members join the strike.

At a news conference in Abuja, union leaders enjoined members to comply wholly with the industrial action.

President of the union, Josiah Biobelemoye, also dismissed insinuations that participating in the strike is tantamount to contempt of court, adding that the federal government has been insensitive to the plight of Nigerian workers.

He said; “We therefore wish to direct our members nationwide to key into this struggle as a matter of policy and should not rest on our oars until we receive directives from the leadership of organised labour.”

Share this: Tweet



