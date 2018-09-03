Home Football Messi loses out as Ronaldo, Modric, Salah shortlisted for FIFA Men’s Award final lists
Messi loses out as Ronaldo, Modric, Salah shortlisted for FIFA Men’s Award final lists
Football
International
Sports
0

Messi loses out as Ronaldo, Modric, Salah shortlisted for FIFA Men’s Award final lists

0
0
now viewing

Messi loses out as Ronaldo, Modric, Salah shortlisted for FIFA Men’s Award final lists

now playing

Ronaldo, Modric & Salah nominated for FIFA 'The Best' Men’s Player of the year award

now playing

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

now playing

Cavani's brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup

now playing

Ronaldo, Messi lead FIFA World XI nominations

now playing

Portugal win Bronze at FIFA Confederations Cup

Image result for Ronaldo, Modric, Salah in, Messi out of FIFA Men's Player of the Year awardLionel Messi missed out of the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Luka Modric made the final lists. The Barcelona talisman scored 44 goals last season and led his side to La Liga and Copa del Rey Glory.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of the award since 2008.

Modric won the champions league with Real Madrid , and also got to the final of the world cup in Russia.

While Mohammed Salah became the first player to score 32 goals in 38 games in the English premiership with 10 goals in Europe.

Related Posts

Ronaldo, Modric & Salah nominated for FIFA ‘The Best’ Men’s Player of the year award

TVCN 0

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

TVCN 0

Cavani’s brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies