Milan fashion week: IFDC launches modest fashion designers

The attention of stakeholders in the fashion industry will shift a little as Islamic Fashion & Design Council’s (IFDC) announces the hosting of Milan Fashion Week Modest Soiree.

The exclusive fashion event will be staged in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week on 24 September, 2018 and will solely showcase Modest Fashion in the city with the greatest fashion appetite.

Organisers of the event in a statement said the IFDC Award winners from Torino Fashion Week 2018 will be the main attraction of this event.

“These winning designers are Bow Boutique (Saudi Arabia), Al Nisa Designs (USA), Chantique (Brunei) and another made-in-Italy modest brand, Luya Moda.

“This event is produced by IFDC and its strategic partner, Milano Fashion Library (MFL).

IFDC stated further that the strategic partnership with MFL, a consulting, publishing and advertising company that operates within the largest fashion library in Europe will also enable the prestigious fashion house to also serve on the jury for the IFDC Awards at Torino Fashion Week 2018.

The statement added: “This prestigious fashion organization is situated in the Milano Fashion Apartment in the Tortona area in Milan, which is known for hosting a number of prestigious fashion and design events throughout the year. This iconic venue is key to catapulting any designer’s career to the next level.

“Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is arguably the key platform that has proven to be a significant entry in the global fashion calendar, organized by the leading council Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana”.

IFDC’s Milan Fashion Week Modest Soiree is planned to give modest fashion designers an important association with the high profile Milan Fashion.

Milan is awarded as a refined example of the perfect union between creativity and organization and its fashion week has two annual editions: September/October (spring-summer collections) and February/March (fall-winter collection) which represent the most important meeting between the prêt-à-porter and market operators.

Italy is currently the fourth largest Muslim population in Europe which is key to the modest fashion demand.

Justifying the choice of Italy, the organizers said there has been a strong secondary demand for modest fashion among the Catholics, Jewish, and the general mainstream population, saying the category of fashion is particularly important for the region.

IFDC added that Milan has proven to be an influential fashion capital of the world bringing vast opportunities for industry players worldwide and promised that it will continue to promote promising talent in this global arena while also discovering new creative and innovative talents that are equally good potentials for the global modest fashion market.

The statement added that the new IFDC initiative is designed to elevate the visibility of modest fashion brands and bring a new awareness of leading designers in this space.

Milan Fashion Week Modest Soiree will be held at the prestigious Milano Fashion Library venue on 24 September 2018, from 6 pm onwards.

