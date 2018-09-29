Home News Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC
Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC

0
0
now viewing

Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC

now playing

President Buhari congratulates APC, Oyetola for winning Osun guber election

now playing

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyetola, wins Osun governorship election

now playing

Osun rerun: Oshiomhole, APC govs, others storm Omisore's residence

now playing

Taraba Police command gun down three robbers

now playing

#OsunVotes: APC commends INEC on conduct of election

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha AlHassan, has this morning, tendered her resignation letter from the federal cabinet and from the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The former minister hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state guber contest by the APC national working committee without any viable or genuine reason.

“If I am not good enough to contest elections in the APC, then i feel i am not also qualified to remain a minister in the APC government,” she stated.

She thanked the president, her ward executives and other members of the party for the opportunity given her to serve.

Related Posts

President Buhari congratulates APC, Oyetola for winning Osun guber election

TVCN 0

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyetola, wins Osun governorship election

TVCN 0

Osun rerun: Oshiomhole, APC govs, others storm Omisore’s residence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies