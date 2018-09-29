Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha AlHassan, has this morning, tendered her resignation letter from the federal cabinet and from the ruling All Progressive Congress.



The former minister hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state guber contest by the APC national working committee without any viable or genuine reason.

“If I am not good enough to contest elections in the APC, then i feel i am not also qualified to remain a minister in the APC government,” she stated.

She thanked the president, her ward executives and other members of the party for the opportunity given her to serve.

Share this: Tweet



