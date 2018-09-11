Moody’s sees growth, expansion beyond borders

Amnesty International said the Federal government must make good on its promise and show its commitment to transparency and accountability by publishing the report and revealing how they will ensure justice for the victims.

International ratings company, MOODY’S, said it has seen improvement in the quality of assets of Nigerian banks.

It mentions increased foreign currency liquidity in local banks…suggesting that the Nigerian financial sector may soon resume strategic expansion into some African countries.

The Vice President, Banking, Sub-Saharan Africa at Moody’s Investors Service, Akintunde Majekodunmi, who said this in Lagos, noted that improvement in revenues from African banking subsidiaries will encourage these banks to venture outside Nigeria.

