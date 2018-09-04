More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

31 armed robbery and kidnapping suspects have been paraded by the Special Tactical Squad of the police in Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states.

One of the suspects is a former herdsman who sold 5 of his cows to buy a riffle at 500,000 naira. The police say he has been involved in several robberies. The suspects himself demonstrated his ability in stripping and assembling a riffle during his parade

The police has therefore assured residents and commuters in North West Nigeria that they will sustain operations to improve security in the region.

