More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency’s situation report shows that 441,251 persons have been affected by flood in about 50 Local Government Areas.

Flood waters are rising in Amassoma, Amatolo and Otuan Commnities in Southern Ijaw Council Area of Bayelsa State.

People of the Southern Ijaw Constituency One Communities also back their Assembly representative’s call for State and Federal Government’s intervention to alleviate their plight.

Rising water levels in Amassoma is a cause for concern for people of the community .

From the river and rain forests, the waters are flows into their homes destroying property and posing threat to lives.

The State Emergency Management Agency is already thinking of a temporary abode for displaced persons.

Kate Owoko is the Bayelsa Assembly representative of Amassoma, Otuan and Amatolo communities. Flood waters are rising as more inhabitants move to higher grounds.

Share this: Tweet



