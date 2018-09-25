Home News More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs – NEMA
More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs – NEMA
News
Nigeria
0

More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs – NEMA

0
0
now viewing

More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs – NEMA

now playing

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

now playing

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

now playing

IOM repatriated more than 9,000 Nigerians in 18 months - NEMA

now playing

Four dead, 8,000 displaced as flood ravages 35 communities

now playing

We won't abandon 'NEMA N23b fraud probe', says Rep

Image result for More than 400,000 persons affected by flood in 50 LGAs - NEMAThe National Emergency Management Agency’s situation report shows that 441,251 persons have been affected by flood in about 50 Local Government Areas.

Flood waters are rising in Amassoma, Amatolo and Otuan Commnities in Southern Ijaw Council Area of Bayelsa State.

People of the Southern Ijaw Constituency One Communities also back their Assembly representative’s call for State and Federal Government’s intervention to alleviate their plight.

Rising water levels in Amassoma is a cause for concern for people of the community .

From the river and rain forests, the waters are flows into their homes destroying property and posing threat to lives.

The State Emergency Management Agency is already thinking of a temporary abode for displaced persons.

Kate Owoko is the Bayelsa Assembly representative of Amassoma, Otuan and Amatolo communities. Flood waters are rising as more inhabitants move to higher grounds.

Related Posts

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

TVCN 0

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

TVCN 0

IOM repatriated more than 9,000 Nigerians in 18 months – NEMA

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies