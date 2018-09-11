MTN sues Central Bank, Attorney-General over imposition of fines

Telecoms company, MTN Nigeria has filed a suit against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the attorney-general of the federation to seek a restraining order.

It is seeking an injunction to protect its assets and shareholder rights.

In a statement by the corporate relations executive, Tobe Okigbo, the company continues to “categorically and unequivocally” deny all charges related to investigations by the CBN and AGF into the company’s CCIs and unpaid taxes respectively.

The CBN had alleged improper dividend repatriations by MTN Nigeria and requested that $8.1 billion be returned to the coffers of the banking regulator.

While, The AGF said the telco had unpaid taxes on foreign payments and imports, approximately $2.0 billion.

