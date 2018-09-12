MTF commits to growing and developing Africa’s creative industry

Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe has expressed the company’s commitment to growing and developing the African creative industry through its Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) initiative.

John Ugbe stated this during an interactive session with the media and stakeholders about their role in creating shared value for the creative industry by investing in local content while igniting the future of Africa’s creative industry.

Ugbe said that MTF was established to ensure better production of African stories, which will not only resonate with Africans but also with audiences around the world.

In a similar vein, Yolisa Phahle, said MTF is MultiChoice’s way of contributing to the countries in which the company operates as well as a way of magnifying the opportunities for African storytelling. He added that the world is ready to embrace African storytelling in an unprecedented way.

Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director, MFT, explained that the initiative is about developing the skills of local filmmakers and growth of the local film industries.

She noted that the initiative was launched in May 2018 in Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya, the three countries that will host the MultiChoice Academies. Each academy according to her, will provide 20 students with a full-year academic programme in various aspects of filmmaking.

The 60 students, who will resume in October, were selected from 3,108 applicants from across the continent. Berry Lwando, Academy Director, Southern Africa, explained that the selection was done in conjunction with experts in local film industries.

Share this: Tweet



