N1 billion was spent on Minna old Airport road by Niger Govt

The Niger Government says it has spent N1 billion on the dualisation of the 2.5 kilometer Minna old Airport road.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe said this on Wednesday in Minna in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the road had been in deplorable condition for almost two decades and its upgrade would enhance socio-economic activities in the state.

Balarabe said that before the reconstruction, most residents found it very difficult to use the road especially during rainy seasons and was confident that the new road would ease their pains.

“I appeal to residents there to desist from dumping refuse on waterways to ensure the safety of the road,” the commissioner added.

Source: P.M. News

