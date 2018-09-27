NACA assures urgent treatment for HIV patients in Port Harcourt

The National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (NACA) has assured urgent treatment for people who tested HIV positive under the ongoing Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

Dr Greg Ashefor, an official of the agency, said on Wednesday, Sept. 26th while monitoring the survey in Port Harcourt.

Ashefor, an Assistant Director, Research Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, said the victims would also be given care and support to make sure they live their normal and healthier lives.

He said the survey on persons with HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis A and B in the country was supported by the United School Government.

The Global Funds to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNAIDS, UNICEF, CDC and WHO, among other stakeholders, are supporting the survey.

Ashefor said;

“This survey is grouped in webs, and we have six States involved in Web two of this Zone which are Jigawa, Gombe, FCT, Ogun, Rivers and Anambra, while other states are grouped in different webs.’’

Ashefor, also a National Technical Committee Member of NAIIS, said Nigerians would benefit a lot from the survey such as knowing their HIV status at the comfort of their homes.

“Persons who tested HIV negative will receive free counselling and guidance on how to protect themselves and remain negative, and also know where to access future HIV testing.

“Babies and children who tested HIV positive will have the opportunity to have a confirmatory test and linked to care where needed.

“This survey will enhance the general awareness on HIV prevention, treatment, care and support to Nigerians.

“Some individuals who participate in the survey will also know their hepatitis B and C status and those found to have hepatitis B or C infection will be linked to care for treatment,’’ the assistant director said.

He said that about 88,775 households had been selected across the 774 local government areas of the country, using a random sampling from the data obtained from the National Population Commission (NPopC).

Ashefor also assured that the persons report on the test and the discussions had with them would be confidential.

He advised Nigerians to make good use of the opportunity to know their HIV, Hepatitis B and C status.

Share this: Tweet



