NAFDAC warns against exportation of uncertified products

The National Agency For Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC, said exporters of Agro-allied products should ensure their products are certified fit for export, instead of cutting corners and disgracing the country, internationally.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye sounded this note out on Monday, at a stakeholders forum by the Agency, in Lagos.

Jacqueline Ogoh reports that NAFDAC is the biggest regulatory Agency in Africa and many lives depend on its effective performance, in the certification of consumable and other products. With this huge responsibility on its shoulders, the agency has been brainstorming with producers of Agro-allied products in the country.

Listing their demands,the manufacturers and food producers, said multiple assessments and regulations,even after NAFDAC has certified their products fit for sale, is slowing down their businesses.

The food producers and manufacturers want NAFDAC to get cracking against fake products being sold at ridiculous price, challenging the sale of their genuine products in the market.

NAFDAC said it is not also going to be an easy time for manufacturers of fake cosmetics.

The stakeholders complained of constant harassment by the police, after their products have been duly registered by NAFDAC. In response, the agency says it is taking their complaint to the presidency, for action.

The issue of some of Nigeria’s agricultural produce being rejected, due to the the residue of pesticides in them, was addressed by the NAFDAC D.G, like this.

Share this: Tweet



