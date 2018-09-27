NASFAT takes anti-drug abuse campaign to Ojota motor park

The high rate of drug abuse in Nigeria especially at motor parks and garages has become increasingly worrisome. It is against this backdrop that Nasir-Lahi-Fatih Society, NASFAT Women Affairs Committee Worldwide took their drug abuse campaign to Ojota New garage park on Thursday.

it is the 19th annual women’s week motor park sensitization, with the theme: Menace of Drug Abuse, A wake up call for the Muslimah.

Speaking to the commercial motor drivers at the park, the women reeled out the danger inherent in hard drugs and even the local mixtures that are common amongst the commercial drivers.

They also charged them on regular health checks like eye test, high blood pressure, blood sugar, among others.

Share this: Tweet



