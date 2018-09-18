NCC, CPC launch investigations on telecoms operations

The Nigerian Communications Commission and the Consumer Protection Council have commenced a joint regulatory investigation into unwholesome practices by telecommunications operators in Nigeria.

A statement by the Executive Commissioner of the NCC, Sunday Dare and the director-general of the CPC, Babatunde Irukera, said the inquiry would look into consumer complaints in the telecommunications industry.

Both NCC and CPC explained that they would keep the public informed of this important issue.

The joint statement indicated that the industry would be sanitized.

