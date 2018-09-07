NDCP wants INEC to adopt open-secret ballot in 2019

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress Party, NDCP, has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission to fully adopt the open-secret ballot system in order to make the concept of vote-buying impossible.

Johnson Edosomwan spoke at the maiden Presidential Platform interactive meeting organised by the West African Association of Political Parties.

The platform is to give an opportunity to candidates in the 2019 presidential election to sell their candidature.

The presidential hopeful says his mission is to rescue Nigerians from abject poverty and strengthen the institutions of governance to curb corruption.

