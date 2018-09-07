Home Health NEMA calls for effective partnership in fighting disasters
NEMA calls for effective partnership in fighting disasters
NEMA calls for effective partnership in fighting disasters

NEMA calls for effective partnership in fighting disasters

We won't abandon 'NEMA N23b fraud probe', says Rep

One dead as vehicle plunges into Lagos river

Image result for NEMA calls for effective partnership in fighting disastersNational Emergency Management Agency NEMA has called for effective and workable partnership in fighting disasters and emergency situations between federal government agencies,state and non governmental organisations.

The head of Operation, NEMA Sokoto Office, Suleiman Muhammad made the call in Sokoto during a one day interactive meeting with key partners in disaster management.

The event was aimed at bringing humanitarian actors together in order to ease coordination and facilitate efficient and effective response to disaster.

He further revealed that the meeting is also to identify most relevant disasters, responsive roles and digestion of national disaster plans in line with the National Disaster Management Frame Work (NDMF).

