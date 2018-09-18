NEMA declares national disaster in four states

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has declared flooding a national disaster, in Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra states.

Eight other states are on the watch list. NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, while addressing journalists in Kogi state yesterday Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 said the agency has also inaugurated five Emergency Operation centres, to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations.

The DG NEMA said;

“In 2012, we were worst hit, we are praying that the situation will not exceed that this year. We are normally proactive to sensitise the people and evacuate them to high ground”

“We have created over 33 camps in Kogi State. As I speak with you, between nine to ten local governments are underwater, you can imagine the pressure on our resources.

“So, we are doing our best in collaboration with federal agencies and security agencies to make sure that we evacuate them to high grounds, IDP camps and provide security to them and relief materials including medicals.”

There will be a command centre in Abuja, where senior officials will be responsible for policy formulation.

An increase in rainfall and the overflowing of rivers Niger and Benue, have led to flooding, that have killed many and displaced more in some parts of Nigeria.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed NEMA to declare flooding in Kogi a national disaster after a warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency that Rivers Benue and Niger had almost reached levels that resulted in flooding in 2012.

The letter, which was signed by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, had also directed that the disaster response unit of the military be activated for possible search and rescue victims.

