Home Entertainment New York Grammy’s Awards; Dolly Parton confirmed attendance
New York Grammy’s Awards; Dolly Parton confirmed attendance
Entertainment
World News
0

New York Grammy’s Awards; Dolly Parton confirmed attendance

0
0
now viewing

New York Grammy’s Awards; Dolly Parton confirmed attendance

now playing

2019 Presidency: 'PACT' chooses consensus candidate

now playing

Nigerians tired of Saraki's retrogressive politics, deserve no more - APC

now playing

China's engagement with Africa, a win-win situation - IMF

now playing

Automatic ticket for Gov Ortom was rejected by Benue PDP guber aspirant

now playing

Borno declares outbreak of cholera in the state

Country legend Dolly Parton will be honored at a charity concert ahead of next year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy, which administers the prize, announced Tuesday.

Parton will be the 2019 focus of Musicares, a charitable wing of the Recording Academy that raises money to help musicians in need through the annual star-studded gala.

Parton is among the most prominent women in country music and one of the Nashville-based industry’s most prolific songwriters. She became such a cultural icon that she is the center of the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

Announcing the choice of Parton, the first country artist to be recognized at Musicares, the Recording Academy pointed to her longstanding charitable activities which include working on literacy and assisting Tennessee residents after disasters.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists,” Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said in a statement.

Announcing the schedule for next year’s Grammy Week in Los Angeles, Portnow said that Parton would be honored on February 8 with the Grammys two days later.

The awards, the most prestigious handed out by the music industry, shifted this year to New York to mark the Grammys’ 60th edition.

The last Musicares honored Fleetwood Mac, bringing together the notoriously fractious band for a concert with performances by Lorde, Miley Cyrus and Haim attended by former president Bill Clinton.

Musicares said it distributed more than $6.4 million dollars among some 8,500 members of the music industry in the last fiscal year.

source: https://punchng.com/

Related Posts

2019 Presidency: ‘PACT’ chooses consensus candidate

TVCN 0

Nigerians tired of Saraki’s retrogressive politics, deserve no more – APC

TVCN 0

China’s engagement with Africa, a win-win situation – IMF

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies