NEXIM sets aside N37billion to support export commodities

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank says it has set aside a total sum of N37 billion to support export commodities from primary production to exporting stage across the country.

According to the bank, each state and the FCT would benefit from N1 billion loan with single-digit interest rate to produce a chosen agricultural product worthy of export.

The Managing Director of NEXIM, Abba Bello, disclosed during a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the Government House in Katsina.

The NEXIM bank Boss said the initiative would generate employments for the citizens.

