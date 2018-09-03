Home Football NFF electoral committee chair denies plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari
NFF electoral committee chair denies plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari
Football
Sports
0

NFF electoral committee chair denies plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari

0
0
now viewing

NFF electoral committee chair denies plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari

Image result for NFF electoral committee chair denies plan to disqualify Pinnick, MaigariChairman, Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Katu has dismissed rumours that the committee has concluded plans to disqualify top contenders in the forthcoming election into the NFF Executive Committee.

Katu said their is no plan to disqualify former NFF President Aminu Maigari and embattled current NFF boss Amaju Pinnick.

The plan according to rumour is to disqualify both contestants during the screening exercise and leave only one candidate, Taiwo Ogunjobi.

The timetable for the NFF election shows that Protests and appeals will be Sept 4, September 7 will be Publication of final candidates, and elections for 2018 to 2022 hold on September 20

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies