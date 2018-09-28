Home News Nigeria @ 58: 2 Air Force officers cheat death as rehearsal aircraft crash in Abuja
Nigeria @ 58: 2 Air Force officers cheat death as rehearsal aircraft crash in Abuja
Nigeria
Nigeria @ 58: 2 Air Force officers cheat death as rehearsal aircraft crash in Abuja

Nigeria @ 58: 2 Air Force officers cheat death as rehearsal aircraft crash in Abuja

Two Air Force officers on Friday escape unhurt as aircraft used to rehearse for Nigeria’s 58th Independent Day celebration crashed in Abuja.

The Air Force director of information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, stated in terse statement. He said no life was lost in the incident.

Though he did not give the location where the crash incident took place, he assured that details will be given soon.

He said, “I wish confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations. Thankfully no lives were lost. Details will be communicated later. Thank you”

