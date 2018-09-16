Home Football Nigeria beat Ghana to qualify for 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations
Nigeria beat Ghana to qualify for 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations
Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations after beating Ghana 3-1 on penalties.

After a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, the winner was decided from kicks from the penalty spot with the Ghanaians losing three of their kicks.

The Black Starlets took the lead in the 54th minutes but Manu Garba’s boys levelled scores through Akinwunmi Amoo.

All except Amoo scored found target while the Ghanaians were only lucky once.

In the third place match played earlier in the day, Niger Republic beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 at Seyni Kountche.

Garba’s side now join hosts Tanzania, Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda and Angola to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Peru.

The Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the last edition of the African championship.

