Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation – Saraki

Senate President and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Bukola Saraki said that Nigeria is more divided than ever before with some parts of the country not having a sense of belonging.

He said that Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation at this critical period.

Saraki made this known during his meeting with party delegates from Ogun State, as part of his consultative tour to different parts of the country. He charged citizens to wake up and a vote for a visionary leader.

