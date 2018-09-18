Home News Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation – Saraki
Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation – Saraki
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation – Saraki

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation – Saraki

now playing

2019: Saraki visits Abia, solicits PDP delegates' votes

now playing

Jonathan, Saraki, pledge to support Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre

now playing

Senate President, Bukola Saraki announces intention to run for 2019 presidency

now playing

Court cautions against unlawful removal of Saraki

now playing

Jonah Jang declares intention to run for presidency

Image result for Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation - SarakiSenate President and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Bukola Saraki said that Nigeria is more divided than ever before with some parts of the country not having a sense of belonging.

He said that Nigeria needs a leader that can unite the nation at this critical period.

Saraki made this known during his meeting with party delegates from Ogun State, as part of his consultative tour to different parts of the country. He charged citizens to wake up and a vote for a visionary leader.

Related Posts

2019: Saraki visits Abia, solicits PDP delegates’ votes

TVCN 0

Jonathan, Saraki, pledge to support Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre

TVCN 0

Senate President, Bukola Saraki announces intention to run for 2019 presidency

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies