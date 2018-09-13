Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle a 67 –year rivalry when the Golden Eaglets take on the Black Starlets of Ghana in Niamey on Saturday for a place in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations finals.

The Eaglets beat host nation Niger Republic 2-1 to set up a mouth –watering final with the Black Starlets, three –time winners of the global championship.

Akinwumi Amoo set Manu Garba’s wards on their way with a fine finish from a pull out in the 45th minute, and Olakunle Oluwasegun made the scoreline comfortable with another magnificent strike two minutes before the hour.

The home team pulled a goal back late on but the Nigerian boys held on, and reward is a potentially –explosive final against Ghana

