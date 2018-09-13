Home Football Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday
Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday
Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle a 67 –year rivalry when the Golden Eaglets take on the Black Starlets of Ghana in Niamey on Saturday for a place in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations finals.

The Eaglets beat host nation Niger Republic 2-1 to set up a mouth –watering final with the Black Starlets, three –time winners of the global championship.

Akinwumi Amoo set Manu Garba’s wards on their way with a fine finish from a pull out in the 45th minute, and Olakunle Oluwasegun made the scoreline comfortable with another magnificent strike two minutes before the hour.

The home team pulled a goal back late on but the Nigerian boys held on, and reward is a potentially –explosive final against Ghana

