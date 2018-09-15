Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in Doha

The late Ambassador of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar, Ambassador Abdullahi Wase who died on Friday night has been buried in Doha at about 7pm local time.

A statement in Abuja on Saturday by the spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Elias-Fatile, said Wase, a non-career ambassador from Plateau State, had been sick for a while until his death on Friday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received the news with shock and prayed that God grant his family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Wase was a non-career ambassador from Plateau state, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

