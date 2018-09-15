Home News Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in Doha
Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in Doha
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in Doha

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in Doha

now playing

Full Text: Kemi Adeosun’s resignation letter to Buhari

now playing

I will succeed Amobde in 2019, Sanwo-Olu boasts

now playing

Nigerians votes will count - INEC

now playing

IOM repatriated more than 9,000 Nigerians in 18 months - NEMA

now playing

Taraba state takes giant strides in improving IGR

Image result for Nigerian ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase dies, buried in DohaThe late Ambassador of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar, Ambassador Abdullahi Wase who died on Friday night has been buried in Doha at about 7pm local time.

A statement in Abuja on Saturday by the spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Elias-Fatile, said Wase, a non-career ambassador from Plateau State, had been sick for a while until his death on Friday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received the news with shock and prayed that God grant his family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Wase was a non-career ambassador from Plateau state, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Related Posts

Full Text: Kemi Adeosun’s resignation letter to Buhari

TVCN 0

I will succeed Amobde in 2019, Sanwo-Olu boasts

TVCN 0

Nigerians votes will count – INEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies